A civil society group, the National Civil Society Council of Nigeria (NCSCN), has commended the Chinese Embassy for its quick intervention on a visa denial complaint brought to it in December 2023.

NCSCN had called on the Federal Government to intervene in the alleged denial of visas to a Nigerian businessman, Kingsley Okpala, the Chief Executive Officer and founder of New Age Mobile Concepts Limited, by the Chinese embassy in Nigeria

It also issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Chinese Embassy, urging them to satisfactorily address the matter or face possible picketing of the Chinese Embassy and all Chinese business premises across Nigeria.

However, in a letter read by the NCSCN Executive Director, Amb. Blessing Akinlosotu, also signed by the Executive Secretary, Dr. Raymond Edoh, expressed gratitude for the Chinese Embassy’s prompt response to the matter within less than 12 hours of receiving the complaint letter.

He said, “We wish to convey our gratitude for your kind and prompt response to the matter within less than 12 hours of receiving our letter.

“This has gone a long way towards showcasing the responsiveness and responsibility of the Chinese government to the relationship shared with the people and the government of Nigeria. NCSCN highly appreciates this positive development.”

“The complainant has reached out to us after a meeting with the Chinese Consulate General at the Embassy and briefed us of the outcome and amicable steps being taken to find solutions to the issues therein, which sheds light on hope and satisfaction on the side of the Civil Society Community of Nigeria.”

“We must specially commend Your Excellency’s proactive actions on the matter, and we are using this medium to inform you of our resolve to withdraw the ultimatum issued earlier and stand down all planned protests, hoping the whole matter will be laid to rest accordingly.”

“While counting on the good understanding and relationships of Your Excellency and the Government of China with Nigeria, please accept the goodwill of the Civil Society of Nigeria.” He said.

Also, the Executive Secretary of NCSCN, who confirmed that the embassy has reached out to the businessman, disclosed that the matter has been tabled and assured that they are looking for a way to lay the entire matter to rest in less than two weeks.

“What the Chinese ambassador in Nigeria and the entire team have done is a kind of responsive leadership, and we are very appreciative of it and also commend them for the prompt action taken.” He added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

2024 is troublesome year with positive & negative mix — Olukoya

Founder and General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Prof. Daniel Olukoya has described 2024 as…

Why I resigned after Akeredolu’s death — Ex-Gov’s Aide

Former Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties and Strategy to the late Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, Doyin Odebowale, has clarified the reasons behind his…

Tinubu signs N28.78trn 2024 appropriations bill into law

He performed the ceremony on Monday at the Presidential Palace in Abuja, shortly after his…

Bishop Oyedepo releases prophetic declarations for 2024

Founder and General Overseer of Living Faith Church Bishop David Oyedepo has issued some prophetic declarations for…

FULL TEXT: Peter Obi’s new year message to Nigerians

As we thank God and enter a new year, 2024, I send my heartfelt and warmest greetings to all…

2023 AFCON: Peseiro names 25-man list as Super Eagles seek fourth title

Three-time African champions, Nigeria have announced a team of 25 players for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) holding in…