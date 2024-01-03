The Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Health, in strategic collaboration with the Lagos government, has announced the launch of the State University of Health and Medical Sciences.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, explained that the launch is part of a comprehensive set of initiatives planned by the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Tunji Alausa, aimed at significantly increasing the production of healthcare workers throughout the year.

He added that Lagos State is poised as a model, and the goal is to extend this initiative nationwide to tackle the persistent issue of medical migration.

“The University of Health and Medical Sciences will integrate all general hospitals in the state as teaching hospitals, aligning with practices in the United Kingdom and the United States.”

“This approach allows for a substantial increase in annual enrollment, with the university targeting the admission of 2,000–2,500 medical students, along with 3,500 nurses, 500 physiotherapists, biomedical engineers, and other allied healthcare professionals.”

“Over the next five years, Lagos State plans to enrol over 10,000 medical students, a significant leap from the current yearly intake of 800-600 students.”

Commendations are extended to Governor Sanwo-Olu and Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, for their commitment to this bold initiative, steadily increasing health human resources.

The Federal Government’s overarching objective is to replicate this successful model in all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

This strategic expansion aims to enhance the production of medical staff and allied healthcare professionals nationwide, effectively addressing the challenge of brain drain in the healthcare workforce.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

2024 is troublesome year with positive & negative mix — Olukoya

Founder and General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Prof. Daniel Olukoya has described 2024 as…

Why I resigned after Akeredolu’s death — Ex-Gov’s Aide

Former Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties and Strategy to the late Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, Doyin Odebowale, has clarified the reasons behind his…

Tinubu signs N28.78trn 2024 appropriations bill into law

He performed the ceremony on Monday at the Presidential Palace in Abuja, shortly after his…

Bishop Oyedepo releases prophetic declarations for 2024

Founder and General Overseer of Living Faith Church Bishop David Oyedepo has issued some prophetic declarations for…

FULL TEXT: Peter Obi’s new year message to Nigerians

As we thank God and enter a new year, 2024, I send my heartfelt and warmest greetings to all…

2023 AFCON: Peseiro names 25-man list as Super Eagles seek fourth title

Three-time African champions, Nigeria have announced a team of 25 players for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) holding in…