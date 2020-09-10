Checkmating a disastrous future

Everybody is aware that the future of our children will be in jeopardy if the recklessness engulfing governance in Nigeria is allowed to continue. Our hyper hypocrisy, reckless spending, corruption, nepotism and bad governance have driven us to points of no return.

By October 1, Nigeria will clock 60 years. The insincerity of politicians in prosecuting the war on corruption and installing good governance for the common good and blatant rejection of calls for the restructuring of Nigeria make it look as if Nigeria is doomed to be under a demonic spell difficult to break. Today, the danger of the country going into extinction is greater than ever before. The unfair and unworkable union foisted on people from different cultures and ethnicities, sustained through the greed of politicians benefiting from the controversial marriage is no more acceptable.

What can the people do to be free from the self-imposed tyranny? It is self-imposed because of the betrayals of few ambitious politicians who are intent on selling the future of their people and enslaving their children. Advocates of restructuring must tackle the challenges head-on to bring us out from under the bullying thumbs of the powers that be. We must understand that success is never achieved by people who only dream but do not act. The people must be able to conquer their fears and act on their visions.

The sacred Word declares, “Without a vision the people perish.” Nigeria as presently constituted does not have a shared understanding of its vision and therefore cannot move forward. No matter how hard we try, we will only aimlessly drift along while reacting to events as they occur. Now that the Southern and Middle-Belt states have a shared vision of restructuring and liberation from a dominating oligarch, they should pursue their dream without allowing political horse-trading to interfere.

John R. Jimoh,

Ijebu-Ode.

