The pain of new pump price

Nigeria is known as one of the leading oil-producing countries in the world but Nigerians, particularly the poor masses, have been under tremendous pain as they have been paying astronomical prices for petroleum products, especially as a litre of petrol is currently sold for over N160 per litre in most parts of Nigeria since last week.

The fact, however, is that it is the only the rich that would benefit immensely from this hike in petrol price while many will continue to wallow in abject poverty. The Federal Government should not do anything at this moment that is capable of bringing this nation into chaos as Nigerians are fully ready to protest against hike in petrol price.

The increase in the price of petrol products is a call for protest. It is also a call for increased poverty and agony; many businesses have been paralyzed as a result of the ongoing coronavirus. The truth is that this is not the right time to increase the price of petrol. President Muhammad Buhari and his advisers should listen to public opinions.

The Federal Government should direct marketers to reverse the price of petrol and use the recovered loot to lift many Nigerians out of poverty by helping them with palliatives instead of increasing the price of petrol. The hike in price of petrol portends more hardship for poor Nigerians. President Muhammadu Buhari should have mercy on the poor masses.

Mumin Jimoh Esq.

Ibadan.

