Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has lamented that the same challenges that necessitated the formation of the North-East Governors Forum (NEGF) still persist today.

According to him, these challenges include the lingering Boko Haram insurgency and the resultant humanitarian crisis and evolving security threats posed by criminal activities like banditry and kidnapping.

Others, according to the governor, are climate change disasters especially the recent floods and their debilitating effects on the livelihoods of our people and the staggering infrastructure deficit as well as the sorry state of human capital development in the subregion.

The governor who was speaking at the opening of the 7th regular meeting of the Forum held on Friday at the Banquet Hall of the Government House in Gombe added that other contemporary issues of common concern also make the meeting particularly important.

Inuwa Yahaya, therefore, said that the meeting was coming at a time when the subregion and indeed the entire country continues to grapple with multiple challenges that require urgent solutions.

He however said that “notwithstanding, the formation of the NEGF has been a tremendous success. For the first time in our history, we have been able to forge a common front for our people irrespective of ethnic, religious or political considerations.”

He added that “to borrow from Nigeria’s first national anthem: ‘though tribe and tongue may differ, in brotherhood we stand.’ Our strength lies in the sheer determination of each and every one of us to set aside primordial differences in order to pursue a common vision aimed at improving the lives and well-being of our people.

“Over the past two years, we have developed the understanding, conviction, steadfastness, and cooperation needed to address the common problems undermining the growth and development of our subregion.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





According to him, “we have been able to collectively engage, mobilize and sensitize stakeholders at the highest level both nationally and internationally.”

He then extended the collective appreciation of the NEGF to President Muhammadu Buhari for his untiring commitment and strong leadership towards the security and stability of the North-East subregion and Nigeria at large.

“Our gratitude also goes to the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, the North East Development Commission, as well as various local and international development partners for their continuous support and partnership,” the governor added.

“You may all recall that the NEGF was formed following our first meeting here in Gombe on the 5th of March 2020. Since then, we have had subsequent meetings in Maiduguri, Yola, Bauchi, Jalingo and Damaturu.

“During each of those meetings, we engaged relevant stakeholders and deployed great energy and resources to brainstorm on common issues facing the subregion with a view to finding effective solutions.

“At the end of each meeting, we issued communiques with actionable items and plans that we are following up through the Forum’s Director-General who heads the NEGF secretariat, in order to ensure timely implementation.

“Today’s meeting, which is the first in the second round of our meetings is special for a number of reasons. Firstly, it offers us an opportunity to take stock of what we have been able to achieve since we first met here in Gombe as well as to reflect on the challenges and obstacles we are facing since the inception of the Forum,” Inuwa Yahaya concluded.