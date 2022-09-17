I support 35% UN affirmative action for women — Niger APC guber candidate

The gubernatorial candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Niger State, Hon. Umar Bago has promised to implement the 35 percent United Nations (UN) affirmative action for women if elected.

Hon. Bago, who is also an incumbent member of the House of Representatives, representing Chanchaga Federal Constituency of Niger State at the National Assembly gave the promise when he received a delegation from Convener and National Coordinator of Progressive Ambassadors for Tinubu/Shettima 2023, (PATS4BATS 2023), Hajiya Aisha Umar Halilu in Abuja.

According to him, “I am in politics to support the people with dividends of democracy, especially the plights of women who work tirelessly from morning till night to support the entire family.

“I support the 35 percent United Nations affirmative action on women for political and other appointments, as there are professional women in many fields of human endeavours, ranging from medicine, engineering and humanities.

“I call on women to vote for my party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima for president and vice president respectively and me as governor of Niger State as well as other candidates of the APC in the forthcoming 2023 general elections in the country for Nigerians to yield the dividends of democracy.”

In her response, Hajiya Halilu said, “I am leading this delegation to show our support for you with regards to your track record of empowering the people, especially women.

“This is why this group is willing to campaign for your success at the polls to be the next Executive Governor of Niger State and lead the state to even growth and development.”





The group later inaugurated Bago as the Ambassador of PATS4BATS 2023 wherein he said that he will not relent in supporting women’s emancipation.

It would be recalled that the wife of Tinubu’s running mate, Hajiya Nana Kashim Shettima was already made the grand patron of the association.