Challenges Nigerians face when doing remote work 

Remote work has grown over time to be the desire of the average Nigerian – both students and non-students. And why is that? It is convenient and aids flexibility especially when it comes to time. However, as preferable as this may seem, it has its disadvantages.

Students would normally prefer remote work to on-site work because it will give them room to pay attention to school work and its demands, while they work and earn at their convenience. On the other hand, the working-class group wants remote work because of the flexible schedule that it promises. They will have time for themselves and other activities or side hustles, as Nigerians fondly call it.

Most people opt for remote work because they believe that it is less stressful. Who likes stress? No one does.

However, having a remote work does not in any way guarantee a stress-free work life.

One other thing about remote work is that it is a better option for people with fragile health compared with an in-office work. They can work and earn while catering to the needs of their health. There’s no trouble of rushing to work for the fear of being late or being served query. And you get to avoid all the of having to work under strict supervision without having enough time to tend to your health.

People who do remote work are often free to choose the environment they’d like to work, and this would aid higher productivity.

They also get to plan how to balance work with life. Not to mention that they are often in charge of their time with exceptions as impromptu work or fast tracked deadlines come at a lower rate.

They also get to choose to work anywhere they want provided they are with the necessary tools.

What are the disadvantages of remote work in Nigeria?





Who would have thought that remote work could have disadvantages despite the numerous benefits attached to it?

It could become unhealthy for you

Staying within the confines of your home 24/7 could be unhealthy for you both physically, and mentally. Physically in the sense that not much movement is usually done and your body is not subject to any form of exercise. This could lead to you falling ill. And mentally, when you don’t get to interact physically with your colleagues as most of the activities are online. Not having a physical interaction with people or your colleagues could make you feel lonely and accommodate depressing thoughts. At other times, as a result of this, you get tired and uninterested in work or anything else.

You’re accountable to no one

No one is keeping close tabs on you. All your activities are done online. Assignments are taken and turned in online. So, there’s no boss to walk in on you taking a nap instead of working. There is no colleague to keep you on your toes or rub minds with when you don’t feel like working. This leads to leads to less accountability.

Discipline is hard

Consistency is even harder. Some people end up waking up from bed at any time that suits them even if it is going to affect the delivery of work. This could be a big disadvantage of working on your own terms.

Gadgets can mess up your work

Your gadgets could stop working as they ought to. This would definitely slow down your work and demand extra hours/costs from you for repairs. This would affect your deadlines and ruin work plans.

Epileptic power supply

This would negatively affect your productivity. When all your gadgets are down because there’s no means to charge them, that means you have to compulsorily stop work.

Other parts of your life might suffer

Other parts related to you might suffer if you’re not intentional enough to keep things up. Relationships, events, activities that matter and all. You could unintentionally build walls around you and keep the people that matter out. This is all because you’re beginning to get comfortable with being alone, and not interacting one on one with your colleagues or clients.

Finally, remote work could get unhealthy. Discipline and consistency could be hard. Not having the suitable gadgets would slow down work and make you feel uninterested. Working from the comfort of your home means you get define your time, and this may not be too good for people who can’t manage their time.

Regardless, choose what works for you and embrace its challenges.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE