Communal clash: Cross River govt dethrones two traditional rulers

The Cross River State Government has ordered the immediate dethronement and de-certification of the Obol Lopon of Nko, Obol Etim Ayomobi, from Yakurr Local Government Area and his counterpart, Ovarr Vincent Erena Clan Head of Oyadama from Obubra Local Government Area of the state with immediate effect.

The dethronement and de-certification of the two traditional rulers and their cabinets from the two warring communities is a result of the intractable communal clashes that erupted in the area recently.

The government directive was contained in a statement signed by Mr Linus Obogo, Deputy Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ben Ayade and made available to newsmen in Calabar.

The directive is coming days after six soldiers were allegedly shot dead during an emergency action they embarked on to caution against the renewed communal crisis that had erupted in that area.

Recall that both Nko and Oyadama communities have been at war repeatedly over the ownership of a piece of land.

According to the release, “the ownership of the disputed land has been revoked and taken over by the state government for overriding public interest.

“Additionally, the government has ordered the sustenance of army operation in the Nko community until those behind the shooting of the six military personnel are produced or fished out.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days





A woman was found dead and another man unconscious in an office located at No 7, Factory Road off Eziukwu Bus Stop, Aba, Abia State at the weekend.

Nurse Holds Doctor Hostage In OAU Teaching Hospital, Resident Doctors Plan Strike

The association of resident doctors (ARD) at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTHC) Ile-Ife has concluded plans to go on strike over what they termed recurrent harassment of doctors at the hospital.

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.