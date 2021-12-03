Central mosque inaugurated in Ajegunle

A N200 million central mosque has been inaugurated for prayers and Islamic knowledge acquisition for Muslims in the Ajegunle area of Lagos.

The mosque complex was built by the chairman of a notable hajj company, Al Hujjaj International Travels and Tours, Alhaji Abdul Jeleel Animashaun, in memory of his mother, Alhaja Nimotallahi Animashaun.

The mosque built as sadaqatul jariyah (a gift that not only benefits others in this life but also benefits the giver and their loved ones in the next) was inaugurated by the Lagos State deputy governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat and his Ogun State counterpart, Alhaja Naimot Salako Oyedele, with the support of notable Islamic scholars in the South West.

The two-storey mosque complex has the capacity to accommodate 200 worshippers.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Alhaji Animashaun said: “This is the fourth mosque I have built purely in the service of Allah – two in Lekki, one in Surulere and now we are here in Ajegunle – in memory of my mother, Alhaja Nimotallahi Animashaun.

“We will continue to do our best in the service of Almighty Allah and we pray Allah to accept it as act of ibadah. Amin.”

Dr Hamzat congratulated the ummah on having another magnificent place of worship, saying that the mosque complex, which also houses an Arabic and Islamic school, would help to engage young Muslims on the acquisition of knowledge of the Qur’an.

The Deputy President General (South) of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji AbdulRazak Oladejo, in a remark, described the mosque as a hub for spiritual and social activities which would bring together Muslims from different backgrounds in the worship of Allah.

He called on the Imam, Sheikh Musa Agboola, to use the masjid to foster unity among Muslims in the area.

Alhaji Oladejo, who is also the president of the Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN), said: “Mosques are not an individual venture; anyone who builds a mosque does it for Allah’s sake and for the use of the ummah.”

Other eminent Islamic scholars that witnessed the inauguration include popular preacher, Sheikh Muhydeen Ajani Bello; Mudir, Markaz Arabic and Islamic Institution, Agege, Sheikh Habeebullah Adam Al-Ilory; the Chief Imam of Lagos, Sheikh Sulaiman Abuo Nolla (represented); the Chief Imam of Badagry, Sheikh Abdul Hakeem Ishola Uwais Akewusola and Sheikh Abdullah Gbade Akinbode among other eminent scholars.

While Sheikh Muhydeen Bello delivered the lecture at the event, Sheikh Habeebullah Adam Al-Ilory led the Juma’at prayer.