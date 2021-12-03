Oyo MMPN advises FG against fuel subsidy removal

THE Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MMPN), Oyo State chapter, has called on the Federal Government to discard the idea of fuel subsidy removal and consider reducing the cost of governance to save money for developmental projects.

This call was contained in a communique after a monthly meeting of the association held in Ibadan.

In the communique, signed by the chairman, Alhaji Ridwan Fasasi, the MMPN argued that removing fuel subsidy would lead to increase in prices of petroleum products and other essential commodities, thereby inflicting more sufferings on the majority of Nigerians.

It appealed to the committee set up by the Federal Government on fuel subsidy to advise the government to look for other options such as considerable reduction of the cost of governance at all levels.

“The reduction in the cost of governance will help to save more money as the association believes that the cost of governance in the country is too high compared to the developed world,” the association said.

The MMPN also urged the Federal Government to take proactive measures in combating the new COVID-19 variant dubbed Omicron, especially as the festive period is fast approaching with people travelling en masse across the country.

It equally appealed to the government to avert the planned industrial action by judiciary workers “as the strike will affect quick dispensation of justice in the country.”

Also, MMPN, while reviewing recent happenings in the journalism circle in the state, advised media professionals to uphold the ethics of the profession.

The body also called on the Federal Government to look into the issue of molestation of female Muslim students in public tertiary institutions so as to allow Muslims to practise their religion freely.

“The MMPN warns public servants against overzealousness in implementing government circulars or taking steps that could lead to denial or infringement on Muslims’ fundamental human rights,” it added.

It congratulated the new Chief Imam of Ogbomoso land, Sheikh Talihat Yunus Ayilara, and urged other zones in the state to also adopt the idea of considering people with impressive credentials for such respected positions.