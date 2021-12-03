 ‘Fashion, family series, music… I am unveiling new sides of me!’

Adeniyi Lawal is a computer engineer, model and entrepreneur from Oyo State who was a BBNaija housemate in the just concluded 2021 season. He tells ROTIMI IGE story of his life before the reality show, now that he is a celebrity, and what fans should expect from him moving forward.

What has changed in your life since BBNaija?

For a fact, a lot has changed in my life. Moving to Nigeria is a big change for me and my family. I am new to the entertainment industry and everything it entails is a big change in my life, fashion, acting and all.

What projects are you working on?

I am working on both my fashion brand and family series. I will be putting out music from time to time. A lot is in the works and it will be revealed soon.

What challenges do you face at this stage of your career?

Getting it right and starting on the right foot is key. Trying to get it right, consolidating on the opportunity offered by Big Brother Naija, whilst understanding the demands, ethics and coping with the pressure has been quite challenging but fun at the same time.

What are your short-term and long-term plans for your career?

My long term plan is to be a life coach, mentoring the younger generation but for now I am focused on continuing my growth in the entertainment and gaming industries.

Some people were of the opinion that this year’s BBN was boring. What’s your response to that?

Boring is relative. A classic example is the meat and poison proverb. However, the housemates displayed what they could, considering the limitations of time and space. Personally, I believe I gave two weeks of entertainment and even coined a nationwide trending slang ‘na your mate?”. My stay on the show was short-lived, so I wouldn’t know if it was boring or not.

If you could attend BBN again, what would you do differently?

To be honest, NOTHING! I wouldn’t do anything differently, the two weeks of Niyi you got is still what you would get.

You have consistently described yourself as an ambitious person. Was it ambition that led you to Big Brother Naija?

I am indeed very ambitious and it was that ambition and the pursuit of life opportunities that got me interested in BBN. I owe it to myself to better my life at every step, this was why I auditioned for the show.

How did you feel when that ambition was cut short?

The goal was to compete but I also accept losing quite well. My ambition wasn’t exactly cut short. As a matter of fact, it just got started. It was a stepping stone in the right direction for me. I wasn’t expecting to leave the second week but still, I made a mark. People remember me for a lot of things within that short period. And yes, I keep watering the ambition and it keeps growing and evolving. That’s life.

What exactly does success look like for you? What form does it take?

Big brother is a clear example of success for me. My main goal was to make it to the show and I did. Winning the show would have been a bonus. I am successful in setting my goals and achieving them. I have my family and we are happy together; that is just the best form it takes for me right now.

For you, what is the most shocking part of fame?

That people think they own you and can decide for you. And trust me, it’s not funny.

Did the prospect of being away from your family for the pre-show quarantine and the duration of the show affect your family in anyway?

Yes, it affected my family. My wife cried every night and it affected me too because I was away for a month before quarantine and it was so hard because we have never been apart for that long before BBNaija. So, it was new having to develop a coping mechanism. Incredibly, it turned out fine.

Asides modelling and events decoration, what else do you do?

I manage a fantasy gaming platform called LXG (The League of X Gamers). This is an online fantasy football game. I am also a supplier in the food industry. Watch out!

Tell us a bit about your fashion sense?

I grew up not being able to find good clothes to wear. I was the guy who walked into a store and said give me your biggest sizes of what you sell or have. I had only one shoe and I couldn’t wear trekkers (sandals) with the other kids. I am very tall and noticeable. So, I started making my own clothes and finding a way to style myself differently from the usual. I became a sensation for tall people and they started dressing well and carried themselves like they are supposed to. My style is a bit of everything, I can dress down and dress up, it depends on the occasion.

What profession was your dream career before now?

Basketball.

Advice for anyone seeking fame through BBNaija?

Be ready. Just be yourself.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers…

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state… ‘Fashion, family series, music… I am unveiling new sides of me!’ ‘Fashion, family series, music… I am unveiling new sides of me!’ ‘Fashion, family series, music… I am unveiling new sides of me!’ ‘Fashion, family series, music… I am unveiling new sides of me!’.