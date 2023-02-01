CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Gospel musician Yinka Ayefele, Popular Nollywood actors Lateef Adedimeji and Zubby Michael, other February 1st celebs

YINKA AYEFELE

Yinka Ayefele is a Nigerian music producer, gospel singer, radio presenter and founder of Fresh FM Radio Station stationed in all southwest states in the country, with a vision for expansion to other regions.

The singer who was born in 1968 worked briefly as a journalist and broadcaster at the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, Ibadan, where he also produced jingles and musical works on radio.

He began his music career in 1997 after he was involved in an automobile accident which damaged his spinal cord and made him reliant on a wheelchair.

His albums include Bitter Experience, Sweet Experience, Something Else, Divine Intervention and Life after death.

ADEDIMEJI LATEEF

Adetola Abdullateef Adedimeji was born in 1984 and he is a Nigerian actor and filmmaker.

Adedimeji gained popularity with his first major role in Yewande Adekoya’s 2013 movie titled Kudi Klepto and has acted in many movies spanning over 15 years in the industry.

Recently, he was selected to work with UNICEF due to his writing prowess. He is also a brand ambassador for many brands within and outside the country.





Lateef has starred in popular movies such as Kudi Klepto, Oyenusi, Once Upon a Time, Ilu Ominira, Sugar rush, Breaded Life, Ayinla, A Naija Christmas and

King of Thieves.

ZUBBY MICHAEL

Azubuike Michael Egwu professionally known as Zubby Michael was born in 1985 and is a Nigerian film actor and movie producer.

Zubby is mostly known for his role in Three Windows, Royal Storm and Professional Lady. His first appearance was in the movie titled Missing Rib but known for The Three Widows where he played the lead role.

He was awarded a certificate of recognition for his contribution to the youth empowerment initiative in his state.

He has starred in movies recently like Omo ghetto: the saga, My village people and Brotherhood.

HARRY STYLES

Harry Edward Styles born in 1994 is an English singer, actor and songwriter.

His musical career began in 2010 as a solo contestant on the British music competition series The X Factor. Following his elimination, he was brought back to join the boy band One Direction, which went on to become one of the best-selling boy groups of all time.

Styles released his self-titled debut solo album through Columbia Records in 2017.

His film roles include Dunkirk (2017), Don’t Worry Darling, and My Policeman (both 2022). Aside from music and acting, Styles is known for his flamboyant fashion. He is the first man to appear solo on the cover of Vogue.

He has received many awards in recognition of his talents.

K’NAAN

Keinan Abdi Warsame born in 1978 is better known by his stage name K’naan and he is a Somali-Canadian musician.

The singer rose to worldwide prominence with the success of his single “Wavin’ Flag”, which was chosen as Coca-Cola’s promotional anthem for the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Besides music, K’naan is also involved in various philanthropic initiatives.

K’naan has toured and collaborated with artists like Nelly Furtado, Mos Def, will.i.am, The Roots, Dead Prez, Pharoahe Monch and Damian Marley.

