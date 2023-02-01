PDP presents certificate of recognition to 351 support groups in Edo

The Edo Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Management Committee of the Atiku/Okowa campaign, on Wednesday presented certificates of recognition to over 351 support groups in the state.

Among the support and volunteers groups were: Edo United for Atiku/Okowa, Grassroots Movement for Atiku 2023; United Patrons for Atiku; Isoko Men Leaders; Atikulated Global Movement; Nigerian Youths Emancipation Movement; Sanusi Ebira Community and Ebira Women Leaders.

The Deputy Chairman of the Campaign Council and Chairman of PDP in the state, Tony Aziegbemi, while presenting the certificates charged members of each support groups to work towards bringing 500 votes for the party in the forthcoming general elections.

Aziegbemi explained that the groups were not part of the party’s structure but independent groups working for Atiku’s victory.

“The party acknowledged your commitments to the growth and development of this party. Some might not understand the depth.

“We have understanding of what you can give to the party and that is why we are asking you to bring 500 votes per support group.

“You have the capacity to reach out to those places that the party might not be able to reach, and that is why we recognise your role,” Aziegbemi said.

Mrs Susan Otekpen, Feputy Director, Volunteer Groups of the Campaign Council, expressed confidence in the ability of the over 351 support groups to meet their set target.