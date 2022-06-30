Caverton makes new appointments to reposition subsidiaries

In a bid to address the changes and challenges within the aviation, marine logistics and fossil energy sectors, the Group Board of Directors of Caverton Offshore Support Group has appointed a new Managing Director/Accountable Manager, Captain Ibrahim Chafe Bello for Caverton Helicopters Limited, effective from July 1, 2022.

The company attributed the latest appointments to its goal to reposition its subsidiary companies (Caverton Marine and Caverton Helicopters).

The Board also approved the appointments of a new Group Chief Operating Officer (COO), Mr Rotimi Makanjuola and Executive Director of Training for Caverton Helicopters in the person of Mrs Lolade Abiola.

According to a statement from the company, the new managing director, has over 34 years of continuous aviation experience in various sectors having started his aviation career with the Nigerian Air Force in 1987.

He served with the Presidential Air Fleet, Abuja as an Aircraft Maintenance Officer, rising to become the Chief Engineer of the Hawker and Gulfstream Fleets respectively before retiring from the Nigerian Air Force in 2004 with the rank of Squadron Leader.

The new COO, Makanjuola who was formerly the Managing Director/Accountable Manager of Caverton Helicopters with the latest appointment will oversee the planning and implementation of business strategies for growth across the Group (marine and aviation).

He holds a BSc in Economics from the University of Bradford, UK and a master’s degree in Auditing and Management from City. Business School London, UK.

For the new Executive Director of Training, Lolade Abiola, she holds a Bsc in Computer Science from Kings College London, UK and an MSc in Air Transport Management from Cranfield University’s School of Aeronautical Engineering. Until her appointment, she was the Chief Operating Officer for the Group and also served as the Executive Director of Strategy and Safety Innovation for Caverton Helicopters.

She also had a stint in the Office of the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as the Technical Advisor to the Vice President on Solar and Rural Access. She is fluent in Spanish and Arabic.





