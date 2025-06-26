Canada opens applications for $300m AI Compute Access Fund

The Government of Canada has officially launched applications for the AI Compute Access Fund, a $300 million initiative aimed at empowering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with affordable access to advanced computing infrastructure for artificial intelligence (AI) development.

Unveiled as a key component of the Canadian Sovereign AI Compute Strategy, the fund is designed to support the development of homegrown AI products and solutions. It forms part of a broader $2 billion commitment to scale the country’s AI ecosystem, enhance productivity, and position Canada as a global leader in responsible and innovative AI adoption.

“With the AI Compute Access Fund, we’re breaking down barriers for Canadian businesses and entrepreneurs,” said The Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation. “By expanding access to world-class computing infrastructure, we’re boosting productivity, driving economic growth, and securing a resilient, tech-driven future for all Canadians.”

The fund specifically targets SMEs that require high-performance computing to develop AI-driven technologies in sectors such as life sciences, energy, and advanced manufacturing. Each project proposal will undergo a due diligence assessment to evaluate organizational capacity, alignment with fund objectives, and the potential impact and national benefit of the proposed initiatives.

Through this strategic investment, the government aims to:

• Scale the AI industry in Canada

• Increase national AI adoption rates

• Enable broader access to high-performance computing resources

• Foster groundbreaking, made-in-Canada AI innovations

The government underscored that investing in AI is essential to maintaining Canada’s competitive edge and building the strongest economy in the G7. The Access Fund is expected to unlock new opportunities in job creation, research, and digital resilience, while strengthening Canada’s global standing in AI.

Interested organizations are now invited to apply through the official government portal.

