US-China drug dispute intensifies as Beijing restricts chemical exports

China has taken new steps to restrict the export of chemicals used in making a powerful synthetic opioid, signaling a shift in its approach as tensions with the United States persist.

The Biden administration has kept in place the 20% tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump in February.

The tariffs were a response to China’s alleged failure to block shipments of precursor chemicals used to produce the drug.

Despite a fragile trade truce reached in Geneva in May, the opioid issue remains a key source of friction.

The synthetic opioid has been blamed for nearly 450,000 overdose deaths in the United States.

China has consistently defended its record on drug control.

On Thursday, its State Security Ministry said a “certain country” was “deliberately launching unwarranted attacks on China over the fentanyl issue.”

The statement was widely understood to refer to the United States.

Still, Beijing appears to be responding to mounting U.S. pressure.

Last Friday, Chinese authorities announced that two chemicals — 4-piperidone and 1-boc-4-piperidone — will be added to the list of controlled substances from July 20.

A U.S. official familiar with the matter said the decision was “fundamental to resolving the fentanyl issue.”

The move may help pave the way for lifting the tariffs.

The announcement followed a rare meeting between U.S. Ambassador David Perdue and China’s Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong.

According to Chinese officials, Wang expressed a willingness to work with the U.S. on drug enforcement.

China’s Foreign Ministry called the new controls an “independent measure.”

It said the move was in line with the UN Drug Convention and reflects China’s commitment to global drug governance.

Talks between both countries continue at the working level.

Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping also discussed the issue during a phone call on June 5.

In parallel, China is intensifying its domestic crackdown.

State media reported that immigration officials had seized 2.42 tons of drugs this year.

Authorities have also arrested 262 suspects for drug smuggling.

From January to May, more than 1,300 people were prosecuted for drug-related money laundering.

Over 700 additional suspects were arrested, a 2.1% increase from the same period last year.

“We will cut off the criminal interest chain and destroy the economic foundation of drug crimes,” said Miao Shengming, a senior official at the Supreme People’s Procuratorate.

Meanwhile, a court in Fujian province handed a suspended death sentence to Liu Yuejin, a former narcotics control official.

Liu was convicted of accepting over 121 million yuan (about $17 million) in bribes between 1992 and 2020.

The U.S. Embassy in Beijing declined to comment.

Although Chinese government statements did not directly name the United States, experts say the target is clear.

“The U.S. views the fentanyl issue as a sign of poor governance on China’s part and has exerted pressure on China as a result, politicising the issue of drug control,” said Liu Weidong, a scholar at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

“This context is certain to influence China’s approach to addressing the fentanyl issue”, he concluded.

