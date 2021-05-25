CAN President calls for better orientation on restructuring

The President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev Samson Ayokunle has called for increased orientation on the possible impact of restructuring to enable Nigerians to make an informed decision on the best ways to live together as a united country.

Ayokunle who made this call in Akure, while speaking with journalists said Nigerians need a better understanding of restructuring in order to make a decision on the way forward and to reappraise the way they approach national issues.

“Let’s appraise and renew the way we are doing things. The word restructuring has been bastardized and misunderstood. But there is no company or organization that remains the same forever without going moribund.

“There is need for an appraisal, there is need for repositioning, there is need for upgrading in other for us to do things together”

While highlighting the strength in the country’s diversity, the cleric urged the federal government to promote unity among the federating unit.

Also, speaking, an Afenifere Chieftain, Sola Ebiseni canvassed for the implementation of the 2014 CONFAB report to save the country from exploding.

He advised the Federal Government not to throw the recommendations of the CONFAB into the bin, saying it will go a long way to tackle some of the challenges confronting the country.

Ebiseni said: “If the Jonathan/PDP administration constituted a committee or a conference that came up with a report and the new government came up and constituted another committee headed by El-Rufai.

“He came up with a report and the report of the two today is a compendium of consensus of Nigerians on true federalism.

“I see Nigeria going confederal. Even the federalism we are talking about, I see the autonomy of the states is going to be so wide beyond even the federalism we are talking about”

Ebiseni also challenged the National Assembly to amend the constitution to accommodate necessary recommendations from the CONFAB report that will position the nation as a true federal state.

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.