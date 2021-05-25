Insecurity: Killings, kidnappings in South East worries youth forum

The leadership of the Unified Nigerian Youth Forum (UNYF), on Tuesday, condemned the spate of killings and kidnapping activities across the South-Eastern region of the country.

A statement by the President of the youth forum, Comrade Abdulsalam Kazeem said, the South – East region has been engulfed with serious insecurity activities, and most of the said ugly events are been carried out by some unknown gunmen.

According to the statement, “The spate of attacks in Imo, Ebonyi, Enugu, Anambra and the Abia States in recent times, calls for serious concerns by all and sundry in view of our peculiar history, political orientation and the dynamics of our federation.

“Burning private and public properties in the region and other untoward acts in the region have thrown up the need to be more proactive on the issue of our common interests,” it added.

Kazeem said the youth forum is of the view that the right time has come for leaders of thought from the region to meet and act firmly on the current happenings in their region and by extension to the entire country.

He said those people burning police stations and INEC offices in different states of the region are from within and they should not be harboured.

The UNYF president said the attacks on Correctional centres, police facilities and the destruction of INEC offices in the region cannot help and advised that they should rather engage their elected representatives, religious and traditional leaders and the governor’s of their respective state constructively on issues of national, regional and national importance.

The Forum called on the Federal Government and all security agencies to look into the remote and immediate cause of the current security challenges in the region and help find a lasting solution to it.

The forum also called on the federal government to mobilise more security personnel, create more Mobile and Army formations within the region, improve on intelligence gathering to curtail the growing spate of violence in the region.

