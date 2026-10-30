Can I take weight reduction drugs?

Although I have been able to drop 6 kg from my weight through a combination of diet and exercises, I am still not happy that my weight is over 100kg. Kindly let me know if I can go on one of the popular weight reduction drugs or injections currently in vogue.
Abbas (by SMS)
Since you were able to drop as much as 6kg from your body weight without medications, I will advise that you continue in this routine. This is because however good a drug may be, it also has its own side effects which may be harmful to your health.
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