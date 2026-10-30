Can I take weight reduction drugs?

Although I have been able to drop 6 kg from my weight through a combination of diet and exercises, I am still not happy that my weight is over 100kg. Kindly let me know if I can go on one of the popular weight reduction drugs or injections currently in vogue.

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Abbas (by SMS)

Since you were able to drop as much as 6kg from your body weight without medications, I will advise that you continue in this routine. This is because however good a drug may be, it also has its own side effects which may be harmful to your health.