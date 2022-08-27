Can I get tetanus from a pin prick?

I recently had a wound from a needle which I was using for my work as a phone repairer. My friends suggested I go for a Tetanus injection in order to avoid contracting Tetanus. Kindly advise me if this is necessary.

Tochukwu(by SMS)

It depends upon when you last had a booster. If you can’t remember or find records that indicate you had one within the last 10 years, ask for one to be on the safe side. Tetanus bacterial spores can enter your body through any cut or scratch, but deep puncture wounds, such as from stepping on a nail are the ones that are most susceptible to tetanus infection.An adult who’s never been vaccinated against tetanus should complete the initial tetanus series of three tetanus shots. The first two shots are given at least four weeks apart, and the third shot is given 6 to 12 months after the second shot. After the initial tetanus series, booster shots are recommended every 10 years.

