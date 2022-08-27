Undescended testes at 16

I am a 16- year old man with undescended testes. My parents had been using non- medical means to bring them down, unfortunately, to no avail. I want to know if they can still be brought down so that they will eventually function normally?

Goriola(by SMS)

Surgery is the best treatment for undescended testicles. Ideally, the child should be aged between six months and one year at the time of surgery. Research suggests that future sperm quality in the affected testicle is compromised if the condition is corrected after the child is two years old. However, the operation is still possible at a later age. For bilateral undescended testicles like yours, boys who have surgery before age 13 years appear to have relatively normal fertility, whereas boys with delayed surgery may have reduced fertility. About 10 per cent of males who undergo surgical correction experience reduced fertility later in life.

