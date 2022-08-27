My dad’s problems with swallowing

My 65-year-old dad has been complaining of problems with swallowing for the past few months. We are worried because it appears that the medicine he was given had not been working. Kindly advise us.

If your father has a history of acid reflux or ulcer, swallowing problems could be due to all sorts of things. The most common is stricture whereby the esophagus tightens in an attempt to restrict reflux. However, swallowing difficulties can also be due to a tumor which may or may not be cancerous. In view of this, a proper medical examination is highly recommended.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE