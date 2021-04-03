CAKE-ish: CREAMY, CHOCOLATEY

This creamy filling is piped into chocolate cupcakes with a pastry bag and this recipe can serve about 30 cupcakes

3 cups flour

2 cups white sugar

⅓ cup cocoa powder

2 teaspoons baking powder

2 eggs

1 cup milk

1 cup water

1 cup vegetable oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ cup butter

2 cups confectioners› sugar

Shortening

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 190 degrees C.

Line 36 muffin cups with paper liners

In a large bowl, mix together the flour, sugar, cocoa, baking soda and 1 teaspoon salt.

Make a well in the centre and pour in the eggs, 1 cup milk, water, oil and 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Mix well.

Fill each muffin cup half-full of batter.

Bake in the preheated oven for 15 to 20 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean.

Allow to cool.

FOR FILING:

In a large bowl, beat butter and shortening together until smooth.

Blend in confectioners’ sugar and pinch of salt.

Gradually beat in 3 tablespoons milk and 1 teaspoon vanilla

Beat until light and fluffy.

Fill a pastry bag with a small tip.

Push tip through bottom of paper liner to fill each cupcake.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Cryptocurrency: Understanding The Craze, Threat

ON Friday, February 6, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rocked the boat with a circular that inadvertently highlighted how popular cryptocurrency transactions have become among Nigerians in recent years, judging by…

ICYMI: Yoruba, Hausa Teachers Needed In US

The US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria has announced that the services of Yoruba and Hausa teachers are needed in the United States. According to the Public Affairs Section of the US Mission Nigeria…

Controversy Over Man Who Jumped From 7th Floor Of 1004 During EFCC Raid

The police in Lagos State have begun investigations into the circumstances surrounding the alleged death of a man at 1004 Estate, Victoria Island, who allegedly jumped from the 7th floor of one of the buildings. The man was…

INEC Lists Five Challenges Ahead Of 2023 Elections

AS politicians step up horse-trading ahead of subsequent elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has listed five main areas of likely challenges…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…