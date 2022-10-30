Business Editors hold workshop on infrastructure financing

The Association of Business Editors in Nigeria (ABEN), is set to hold its 2022 national workshop on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

Holding at the Sheraton Hotels Ikeja Lagos, the workshop will focus on the theme, ‘Infrastructure financing as a pathway to sustainable economic development.

The ABEN workshop is being hosted in partnership with Nigeria’s leading corporate organizations including Dangote Group, Nigeria Sovereign Wealth Investment Authority and Sundry Foods Limited.

To be chaired by Chief Waheed Olagunju, the immediate past Managing Director of the Bank of Industry, the workshop will also feature presentations from Zenith Bank, Access Bank, First Bank, United Bank for Africa, among others.

Lagos State Commissioner for Economic Development & Budget, Mr Sam Egube, is expected to give a keynote speech at the event, while Amanze Okere is expected to represent the Director General of Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, (ICRC) Dr Michael Ohiani.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

New Currency Will Make Kidnappers To Ask For US Dollar —Sheikh Gumi

RENOWNED islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has chastised the move by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to change the new Naira notes, saying their argument and other reasons might push the hoodlums…

US’ Terror Alert Incomplete, Says Yakasai, As Julius Berger Shuts Down Operations

AS tension arising from terror alerts issued by countries like the United States and United Kingdom to their citizens resident in Nigeria continues to heightens, elder statesman and former Presidential Liaison Officer, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai…

How Gunmen Unleashed Terror On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Killed Commuters, Policeman, Injured Others In Kidnap Operation

AFTER a temporary respite from the onslaught of kidnappers along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway/Ibadan-Ijebu Ode road, gunmen resumed ‘business’ on Friday…

Ayu: I Could Have Stopped Ortom’s Senate Bid, But…

NATIONAL chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu, has again said that those governors rooting for his removal are only working in vain, as none of them can sack him from office…