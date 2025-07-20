Burna Boy reignites rivalry with cryptic brag

Award-winning music star Burna Boy has once again stirred reactions in the Nigerian music industry, throwing what many have described as a fresh round of shade at some of his top colleagues.

Known for his bluntness and confidence, Burna took to social media to remind fans and rivals alike that he remains a force to be reckoned with, not just musically, but in every area that defines success in the industry.

While the Grammy-winning singer did not mention any names, the timing and tone of his post have left fans speculating heavily. The likes of Davido and Wizkid, two of his biggest industry contemporaries, are believed to be among those indirectly addressed. Burna Boy’s message came via his Instagram story, a platform he often uses for direct communication with his fans and critics.

In his short but bold message, Burna Boy wrote: “I get everything pass all of them!! No cap in my rap.” The phrase, which roughly translates to “I have more than all of them, and I’m being completely honest,” has sparked a wave of debates online about who exactly the self-styled African Giant was referring to.

Many fans believe Burna was subtly bragging about his global acclaim, especially his Grammy win—something neither Wizkid nor Davido has achieved as a lead artist.

Although Wizkid also won a Grammy for his contribution to Beyoncé’s “Brown Skin Girl,” Burna Boy’s win for Twice As Tall in the Best Global Music Album category remains a career-defining feat and a major point of pride.

The singer didn’t stop at bragging about material accomplishments; he also hinted at his prowess as a lyricist, claiming that he’s better at rap than his colleagues. This bold statement reinforces his long-standing assertion that his music is a cut above the rest, especially in terms of content and international relevance.

Burna Boy’s latest post is consistent with his persona. Over the years, he has been vocal about his belief in his own superiority, often brushing off comparisons with other Nigerian acts. In several interviews, he has maintained that he paved the way for a new level of global recognition for Nigerian music.

This is not the first time Burna Boy has taken subtle shots at fellow artists. In 2020, during the heat of his Grammy campaign, he made statements that were widely interpreted as digs at those he considered less accomplished. He has also engaged in online spats, notably with Davido, after the latter posted a photo suggesting he and Wizkid were “the greatest of all time.”

Interestingly, both Davido and Wizkid have been relatively quiet in recent times, choosing to focus more on music releases and touring.

While Davido recently returned with his album Timeless, which broke several streaming records, Wizkid has remained focused on curating his brand with a more laid-back approach.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE: Makinde, wife installed as Aare Omoluabi, Yeye Aare Omoluabi of Akure Kingdom

The timing of Burna’s comment also raised eyebrows, as it comes shortly after Davido’s album was announced to have reached major streaming milestones. Some fans believe Burna’s statement might have been a way of reclaiming the spotlight and reminding the public of his Grammy credentials.

Reactions online have been mixed. While some fans hailed Burna for speaking his truth and standing by his achievements, others accused him of arrogance and pettiness. “You don’t have to throw shade to shine,” one fan wrote on Twitter. Another added, “Burna is insecure. If you truly believe you’re the best, you wouldn’t keep saying it.”

Still, others defended him, saying that his confidence is earned and that no one can deny his contribution to putting Nigerian music on the global map. “He’s not lying. He has a Grammy. He’s sold out arenas worldwide. Burna is on another level,” a supporter argued.

With no official response yet from either Davido or Wizkid, fans are left to dissect every word and speculate.