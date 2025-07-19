Makinde, wife installed as Aare Omoluabi, Yeye Aare Omoluabi of Akure Kingdom

OYO State governor, Seyi Makinde, and his wife, Mrs Tamunominini Makinde, have been installed as the Aare Omoluabi and the Yeye Aare Omoluabi of Akure Kingdom.

The governor, who was conferred with the chieftaincy by the Deji of Akure, Oba (Dr.) Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, in Akure, on Friday, said the honour was a call to contribute to the uplift of Akure Kingdom.

Makinde, who congratulated the Deji on his 10th anniversary on the throne, promised to continue to strive and do his best for the progress of the kingdom.

He said that he would contribute towards completing the Akure Town Hall and the modernisation of the Akure Palace, among other things.

He said: “For me and my wife, we are elated for the honour done to us. We can only promise that we will continue to strive and do our best for the progress of Akure Kingdom.

“Usually, they say that prophets are not recognised in their own domain. But today, Akure Kingdom has recognised one of their own. So, I appreciate this. In 1977, I was here and I was 10 years old. So, the honour done to me today is because I am a son of the soil and it is a further call to do my best for the uplift of our Akure Kingdom.

“I want to thank my mother, Mrs Victoria Modupe Alo. She insisted that she must be here.

“There are ongoing projects in the palace and the town hall. I will contribute towards completing the Akure Town Hall. I will also contribute towards modernising the palace of Akure.

“You will know the 10th year coronation of Kabiyesi for a big difference.”

The event had in attendance dignitaries from Oyo State and across the country.

