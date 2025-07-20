Foundation launches insect farming training centre in Rivers

The Agricultural Social Entrepreneurship Foundation (ASEF International), in partnership with the Rivers State Cooperative Federation (RCF) and Everand Business Support Services (EBS), has launched the Nonachi Insect Farming Training Centre in Rivers State.



The programne was held at Hotel Presidential, Port Harcourt, marks the initiation of the ambitious Project Waste4Meal in the state.



Project Waste4Meal, an initiative spearheaded by ASEF International in collaboration with New Generation Nutrition (NGN), Netherlands, aims to train and empower 23,000 youths and women in sustainable insect farming.



The initiative will lead to the establishment of insect farming clusters and a circular agricultural ecosystem, contributing to food security, job creation, and environmental sustainability in Rivers State.



With an investment target of ₦20.45 billion, the project will integrate poultry, aquaculture, rabbitry, and greenhouse farming, creating a multi-sectoral agricultural resort projected to generate 25,000 jobs over the next four years. The circular model ensures that no waste is left behind, as insect farming will be used to convert organic waste into useful outputs like protein for livestock feed, organic fertilizer, larvae slurry, edible oils, and chitosan.



In her remarks, Chief Executive Officer of ASEF and Chief Executive of Waste4Meal, Mrs. Rosemary Adebayo, highlighted the transformative potential of insect farming.“Black Soldier Flies are highly efficient in converting organic waste into high-value products. Their larvae are rich in protein and can significantly reduce the cost of livestock feed while supporting sustainable practices. We aim to scale affordable feed production and enhance access to essential protein sources for poultry, fishery, piggery, and rabbit farming,” she said.



The project will feature 100 clustered larvariums—privately owned by cooperative members but integrated into the overall waste conversion system.



According to panel moderatorand a partner on the project, Mr. Azeez Oluwole said each larvarium is expected to produce 1.5 metric tons of insect larvae and 6 tons of organic fertilizer monthly.



“This amounts to a combined monthly output of 150 tons of larvae and 600 tons of organic fertilizer, linked with other farming projects, we would be unleashing a powerhouse in Rivers State” he explained.

Chairman of the Rivers State chapter of the Poultry Association of Nigeria, Mr. Afonwa Charles, applauded the initiative.



“Feed costs make up over 70% of livestock production challenges. Our partnership with Waste4Meal offers a timely and effective solution. From our demonstration farms, we’ve seen no adverse effects, and insect meal is an excellent addition to conventional feed,” he noted.



Also speaking at the event, Permanent Secretary of the Rivers State Ministry of Agriculture, Mr. Maurice Ogolo, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting agricultural innovations through Public-Private Partnerships (PPP).



“This initiative aligns with our goal to reintegrate youths into profitable agricultural ventures and strengthen the sector as a viable livelihood path,” he said.

President of the Rivers State Cooperative Federation, Hon. Brilliant Amadi, emphasised the cooperative’s role in mobilizing financial resources and creating investment channels to expand the project’s impact across the state.



Closing the event, Retired Lieutenant, Founder and CEO of EBS, Commander Chikeziri, expressed gratitude to all stakeholders and assured that security infrastructure and strategic investments would be put in place to ensure the project’s long-term success.