Nigerian institutions can solve food insecurity, says Oluwarohunbi

THE Anglican The Diocese of Yewa in the Anglican Communion, Right Reverend Michael Oluwarohunbi, stated that Nigeria’s agricultural institutions can help address the country’s hunger crisis.

This was made during the presidential address (Bishop’s Charge) delivered at the third session of the twelfth synod of the Diocese.

The event with the theme, “The Siege is Broken” (2 Chronicles 20:15–25), was held, at the Reverend Fry Memorial Anglican Church in Isaga-Orile, Ogun State.

The bishop noted that there are opportunities for agricultural institutions to explore to combat hunger in Nigeria.

He said, “The measure of the greatness of any country is its capacity to feed its populace. There is no denying that hunger persists in the land, and Nigerians are suffering. This condition has been worsened by the high cost of fuel and the volatility of the exchange rate.”

In the synod charge for 2023 and 2024, he acknowledged the deplorable living conditions of the people and the difficult circumstances the Asiwaju government faced at its inception. “As a result, we earnestly appeal to Nigerians to be patient and endure the hardship to allow the government the necessary time to stabilize and improve the economy.”

He continued, “Mr President, it is now two years into your administration, and it is necessary to rebuild the confidence of the people. We also express our gratitude to you for prioritizing the agriculture sector under your Renewed Hope Agenda and commend your strong political will to change the narrative.”

The Bishop emphasised, “Our country is blessed with vast agricultural potentials that can eliminate hunger and transform our rural areas into hubs for food production, processing, and modern living.”

He insisted that there is no reason for Nigerians to go hungry or beg for food, given the abundance of rich and fertile agricultural land across all regions of the country.

He added that Nigeria’s agricultural institutions — such as universities, research institutions, and agro-processing centers — can help resolve the issues of hunger and suffering among the population.

“We are convinced that each region has its comparative advantage in producing certain goods and services. What is lacking is a deliberate effort from these stakeholders,” he said.

Consequently, the Synod suggests that these institutions and agencies should not limit themselves to their primary responsibilities of conducting research.

Instead, they should extensively engage in food production and direct agricultural activities, actively implementing the results of their research in practical ways.