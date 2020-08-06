Buratai calls for scientific, practical approach in management issues

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. -Gen. Tukur Buratai has called on participants of the Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC) to deploy more scientific and practical approaches in management issues.

Buratai made the call on Thursday in Abuja at the graduation ceremony of participants of course 2, 2019 of the Strategic Management and Policy Studies of the Centre.

The COAS, represented by Maj. Gen. Usman Yakubu, Chief of Administration, Nigerian Army said participants of the course were top military, intelligence and security agencies’ officers.

He said the course was to build human capacity in the various organisations in line with the global trend to enhance knowledge, skills and competencies of participants.

Buratai said the idea was to enable the participants to formulate, implement and evaluate policies to manage human and material resources in complex organisations or environment.

According to him, such capacity development is very crucial for any organisation that has a vision for growth or aspire to produce a positive impact in an evolving and dynamic environment.

“Indeed the key concept of strategy, leadership, management and policy has all become reoccurring index in the daily activities of any organisation.

“But as strategic leaders and members of top management of your services and agencies, you are expected to continually articulate these concepts at the back of your mind to enable you effectively harness the human and material resources in your organisations.

“It is important to remind you that this course is unique and quite different from other courses you must have attended in any military or civil institutions in the course of your career.

“The programme, as you have witnessed is designed to stimulate your inner mind to realities of your environment, designed to bridge the gap between a theoretical concept and the robust experiences you have gathered,” he said.

In his remark, Maj.-Gen. Garba Wahab (rtd), the Director-General of NARC, said 16 out of the 17 participants enrolled at the beginning of the programme were graduated.

He said one of the participants died in the course of the programme that lasts for 11 months.

Wahab said the curriculum of the course centred on five semantic areas of policy, strategic management, entrepreneurship, psychology and research methodology.

He said participants of the course were drawn from the Nigerian Military, Department of State Services, Defence Intelligence Agency and Federal Road Safety Corps. (NAN)

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE