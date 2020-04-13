(BUHARI’S SPEECH): We’ve identified 92% of COVID-19 contacts, doubled number of testing labs

President Muhammadu Buhari in his broadcast disclosed that the government has identified 92 per cent of all identified contacts of COVID-19, adding that the government has doubled the number of testing laboratories in the country.

According to him: “To date, we have identified 92 per cent of all identified contacts while doubling the number of testing laboratories in the country and raising our testing capacity to 1,500 tests per day.

“We also trained over 7,000 healthcare workers on infection prevention and control while deploying NCDC teams to 19 states of the federation.

“Lagos and Abuja today have the capacity to admit some 1,000 patients each across several treatment centres.

“Many state governments have also made provisions for isolation wards and treatment centres. We will also build similar centres near our airports and land borders.

“Using our resources and those provided through donations, we will adequately equip and man these centres in the coming weeks. Already healthcare workers across all the treatment centres have been provided with the personal protective equipment that they need to safely carry out the care they provide.

“Our hope and prayers are that we do not have to use all these centres. But we will be ready for all eventualities.

