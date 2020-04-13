(BUHARI’S SPEECH): We are concerned about increase in number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths

President Muhammadu Buhari in his broadcast expressed government’s concern about the increase in number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country.

According to Buhari: “However, we remain concerned about the increase in number of confirmed cases and deaths being reported across the world and in Nigeria specifically.

“On 30th March 2020, when we started our lockdown in conforming with medical and scientific advice, the total number of confirmed cases across the world was over seven hundred and eighty thousand.

“Yesterday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases globally was over one million, eight hundred and fifty thousand. This figure is more than double in two weeks! In the last fourteen days alone, over seventy thousand people have died due to this disease.

“In the same period, we have seen the health system of even the most developed nations being overwhelmed by this virus.

“Here in Nigeria, we had 131 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in twelve States on 30th March 2020. We had two fatalities then.

“This morning, Nigeria had 323 confirmed cases in twenty States. Unfortunately we now have ten fatalities. Lagos State remains the centRE and accounts for 54 per cent of the confirmed cases in Nigeria. When combined with the FCT, the two locations represent over 71 per cent of the confirmed cases in Nigeria.

Most of our efforts will continue to focus in these two locations.

“Majority of the confirmed cases in Lagos and the FCT are individuals with recent international travel history or those that came into contact with returnees from international trips.

“By closing our airports and land borders and putting strict conditions for seaport activities, we have reduced the impact of external factors on our country. However, the increase in the number of states with positive cases is alarming.