COVID-19: Don’t relax too soon, we’re not out of the woods yet, Adeboye warns

With positive cases of Covid-19 rising by the day across the globe, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has warned against carelessness in the handling of the pandemic.

The cleric said the world was not out of the woods yet, but would be and would not be long if no room is given for laxity.

In his message for the Easter Sunday service the cleric advised all to remain on guard.

He reiterated his earlier submission that the major reason for the outbreak of the pandemic is for God to prove to the entire world that He’s still in charge of the affairs of men.

He reaffirmed God’s determination to ensure the world would observe a compulsory holiday while the pandemic lasts, adding, however, that not long, the siege would be a thing of the past.

“I want to bring good news to someone. I want to tell you that my God is not dead. He’s alive; not only is He alive, He’s in control.

“If you had any doubt at all, the situation in the recent past should show you clearly that He’s in control.

“I want to also advise that we should remain on our guard. It’ll be unwise to relax too soon.

“And when I say ‘relax,’ I’m not talking about being anxious. I’m talking about becoming careless. We’re not out of the woods yet, we will be and it won’t be too long.

“And like I told you before, you know there were those who said the whole thing would be over end of March.

“Some prophets said it would rain for seven days and it will be over. That’s what the prophets said.

“But what your little dad, whose a pastor and not a prophet, told you is that this thing is going to be until God has proved beyond all reasonable doubts that He’s in charge that until the whole world has had a compulsory holiday.

“I hope you’re enjoying your holidays? I want to assure you that your tomorrow will be all right,” Adeboye, who encouraged his children to from Matthew 28:1-7, assured.

He enjoined people across the world to expect a new dawn after a night of sorrow, saying there’s always a night between every two days.