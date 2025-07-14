Buhari: NASS suspends legislative activities for one week

The leadership of National Assembly (NASS) has suspended all legislative activities for one week to mourn the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari who died on Sunday at the age of 82.

Hence the plenary activities which was earlier scheduled to resume on Tuesday, 14th July, 2025 has been rescheduled to Tuesday, 22nd July, 2025.

“The National Assembly of the Federal Republic of Nigeria mourns the passing of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, former President and Commander- in-Chief, who died yesterday (Sunday), 13th July 2025, in London, United Kingdom.

“In honour of his legacy and service to the nation, I am directed by the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives to inform all members of the National Assembly and the general public that all legislative activities in the National Assembly are hereby suspended immediately until Tuesday,22 July, 2025.

“All members of the National Assembly are urged to reschedule their engagements to enable full participation in the burial activities of the late President.

“The leadership of both Chambers, on behalf of members and staff of the National Assembly extend heartfelt condolences to: The government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; The government and people of Katsina State; His wives, children and the entire Buhari family.

“President Muhammadu Buhari will be remembered for his commitment to Nigeria’s unity and his integrity.

“May Almighty Allah grant his soul eternal rest in Aljannatul Firdaus,” the memo issued by the Clerk to the National Assembly, Barrister Kamoru Ogunlana reads.

