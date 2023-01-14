[Video] Igbo Presidency: Brymo bows to pressure, apologises over derogatory comments

“I did not insult the tribe, I am sorry to anyone who it sounded as such to.

Nigerian singer Olawale Olofooro, popularly called Brymo has apologised to Nigerians over his comment on Igbo presidency.

This comes after some Nigerians signed petitions to stop the singer from winning the All Africa Music Award which he was nominated in the ‘Song Writer of the Year’ category.

The singer had in a tweet said that Igbo presidency will remain a pipe dream as long as there are talks about Biafra in the South-East — a development that stirred angry reactions on social media.

However, in a recent video, the singer was seen apologising to Nigerians over his controversial tweet.

“It is very important you understand that this entire fracas began with me seeing in the media that Chimamanda Adichie refused some national honours and had picked up some traditional titles in the East at home.

“And I suggested that for me, it says a lot about the Igbo presidency because that actual seat is what the region should be eyeing right now. I have clamoured for Igbo presidency in the last few years, you wouldn’t believe it.

“It will pop in your mind when you hear the news that Igbos do not actually want the presidency.

“I did not insult the tribe, I am sorry to anyone who it sounded as such to. I was trying to weigh into a very important matter,” he said.