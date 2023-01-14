VIDEO: Imo community currently under heavy attack by unknown gunmen, CUPP spokesperson cries out

The National Spokesperson of the Conference of United Political Parties (CUPP) and a House of Representatives Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State in the forthcoming general elections, Comrade Ikenga Imo Ugochinyer, on Saturday raised the alarm that his house in

Umukegwu Akokwa Area of Imo State ” is currently under heavy attack by unknown gunmen.”

This was contained in a Save Our Soul message titled “EMERGENCY ALERT!” he sent to Media Houses seeking immediate help from the security forces and the members of the public

The SOS message reads, “This is to notify the general public that this may be my last act as a human as my house in Umukegwu Akokwa is under heavy attack currently.

“As I pen this, all the cars in my house have been set ablaze and there is heavy shooting for the past 25mins. Painfully, as I speak to you, I saw them kill my father’s younger brother, Uncle Dan.

I pray and call for urgent help from anybody who can help. The attackers are shooting at everyone in the house and this is an urgent cry for help”.

Security Forces are yet to respond to messages of enquiries sent to them on the development.