I want to know which is better between self-breast examinations or mammograms. Although self- breast examination has been pronounced as a very important exercise to detect breast cancers, recent developments consider mammograms to be a better option. Kindly advise me.

Josephine (by email)

A breast self-exam is a screening technique you can do at home to check for breast lumps. A breast self-exam can help screen for tumors, cysts, and other abnormalities in the breasts. Even though it isn’t as effective as mammograms in detecting breast cancer, it can help you recognize abnormalities in your breasts’ typical shape, size, and texture. You should keep a journal of your self-exams. This will help you track and record any changes you have noticed in your breasts. Anytime you feel an abnormality in your breast, tell your healthcare professional. Even though some authorities consider a self-exam less effective than regular mammograms in detecting cancer, some new research have confirmed that most confirmed cases of cancer by ultrasound were from patient-identified lumps. For this reason, breast self-exams can still be useful in tracking your breast health. They can help you familiarize yourself with your breasts’ shape, size, and texture. This is important because it can help you determine if what you’re noticing is normal or abnormal.

