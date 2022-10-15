‘My husband left home in search of job, duped me through land deal, then took another wife’

Grade A Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State has heard the testimony of a woman, Titilayo Abideen, who brought a divorce suit against her husband, Yekini Abideen, on the grounds of irresponsibility, neglect and battery.

Titilayo told the court that she has had enough of her husband’s maltreatment of her and therefore pleaded that it put an end to their union.

She also entreated the court to make her husband responsible for the welfare of their five children whose needs she said he had failed to meet over the years.

The plaintiff in particular hammered on the defendant’s indifference and uncaring attitude towards their only son, who is physically challenged.

According to her, Yekini never paid their son a visit throughout the period he was on admission in the hospital and refused to make any commitment towards paying his medical bills.

The plaintiff explained that she solely bore the responsibility of the payment of his medical bills.

Yekini did not come to court despite being properly served a hearing notice.

Titilayo in her evidence said, “My lord, I came to court today because I consider divorce as the best way out of the unending woes I have been experiencing in my marriage to my husband.

“I work as a labourer to feed the five children I bore with my husband in our marriage because he has refused to carry out his responsibility towards them.

“Although my husband was my elder brother’s friend, he never gave his consent to our marriage. He vehemently stood against it.

“I was headstrong and insisted on having my way. Today, I know better.

“Yekini promised me heaven and earth when he proposed to me. He pledged and swore by the quoran to take care of me and I believed him, but he failed to keep to his words.

“Immediately we got married, he demanded that I started using hijab. I acceded to this not wanting to go against his wish.

“My husband is irrational in his behaviour and reacts to issues in a rage. He fights me when in this mood and punches me.





“He beat me 41 days after I started using hijab and almost killed me. I was rushed to the hospital and put on admission.

“My family members were enraged at his maltreatment of me and demanded that I packed my belongings and moved out of his house, but I was adamant.

“My lord, I denied myself a lot of comfort and saved N83, 000 to buy a piece of land. N80, 000 was meant to purchase the land, while the N3, 000 was aimed at making the corner piece.

“Yekini being a deceitful and dubious human being collected the money from me, promising to help with the purchase of the landed property. At the end of the day, he neither bought the land nor refunded my money.

“At another time we both put our resources together to purchase two plots of land. We acquired this property at N400, 000. He put down N250,000 while I added N150, 000 to it, but he never told me what has become of this property till date.

Titilayo further said that, “My husband abandoned me and our children after he got a job at Igboora. My thinking was that he would return home at weekends or at least be around twice in a month but he failed to come.

“I was disturbed and therefore decided to check on me.

“My lord, on getting to Igboora, I discovered he has taken a new wife and both are living together.

“He was shocked to see me and descended on me with punches for daring to pay him a visit without inviting me.

“He ordered that I returned home, but I insisted on staying back and living with him and his new wife.

“Yekini treated me with disdain in the presence of his wife. He was always beating me. I finally left for Ibadan feeling battered and sore as a result of the several beatings he meted out to me.

“I went against his wishes and stopped using hijab after I returned to Ibadan.”

“Titilayo added that, “My lord, our only son is physically challenged and his health is deteriorating by the day, but my husband has shown no concern.

“He doesn’t give a dime for the upkeep of our five children. I’m the one feeding, clothing and training them in school.

“Our son was on admission in the hospital, but he never came to check on him. I solely bore the responsibility of taking care of him and also paid the medical bills through hard labour.

“My lord, I believe I will fare better without my husband. It is hell going through these unpalatable experiences every day.

“I entreat this honourable court to dissolve our marriage and grant me custody of all our children, but make him responsible for their welfare.

Mrs S.M Akintayo ordered the defendant to be served another court hearing before adjourning the case.

