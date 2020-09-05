[BREAKING] Lagos East bye-election: Voting in progress as Gbadamosi, Oyefusi, others battle for PDP ticket

Lagos State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) delegates are currently voting in the primary exercise to pick the party’s candidate for the Lagos East senatorial bye-election holding on October 31, 2020.

Four aspirants are jostling for the seat, including Mr Babatunde Olalere Gbadamosi, Princess Abiodun Oyefusi, Princess Saidat Odofin Fafowora and Olanrewaju Moshood Babatunde.

The seat became vacant following the death of Senator Sikiru Bayo Osinusi, who passed on on June 15, 2020.

The voting exercise, which is holding at the local party Secretariat at Pedro in Somolu area of the state, is witnessing party delegates from five local council areas in the state, including Somolu, Kosofe, Ibeju- Lekki, Ikorodu and Epe.

Already as of press time, delegates from three local governments, namely Somolu, Kosofe and Ibeju- Lekki have cast their votes, while those from Epe are doing theirs right now.

All the delegates had earlier been accredited for the exercise.

Sunday Tribune gathered that a total of 110 delegates were accredited in Somolu, 95 in Kosofe and 88 in Ibeju- Lekki.

Chairman of the national electoral committee, Sir Ndidi Okereke, had in an interview with the newsmen, applauded the exercise as peaceful, even as he commended the aspirants and the delegates as well for the peace exercise.

The aspirants also in a separate interview noted the peaceful exercise, while they commended the party leadership for bringing such about.

Details later…

