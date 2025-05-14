BREAKING: JAMB admits errors in 2025 UTME

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has admitted errors that affected candidates’ performances in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

This admission was made by the Registrar of the Board, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, during a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday.

“What should have been a moment of joy has changed due to one or two errors,” Oloyede stated, referencing the concerns raised over poor results recorded by a majority of candidates.

Out of the 1.9 million candidates who sat for the 2025 UTME, over 1.5 million scored below 200 out of a possible 400 marks, triggering widespread concern in the education sector.

JAMB revealed that 1,955,069 results were processed. Of this figure, only 4,756 candidates (0.24%) scored 320 and above, while 7,658 candidates (0.39%) scored between 300 and 319. This brings the total number of those who scored above 300 to just 12,414 candidates (0.63%).

Meanwhile, 983,187 candidates (50.29%) scored between 160 and 199—a range generally considered the minimum cutoff for admission into many tertiary institutions.

Additionally, 488,197 candidates (24.97%) scored between 140 and 159, 57,419 (2.94%) scored between 120 and 139, while 3,820 (0.20%) scored between 100 and 119. Only 2,031 candidates (0.10%) scored below 100.

With more than 75% of candidates scoring below 200, calls have intensified for the examination body to take responsibility. Some affected candidates have reportedly threatened legal action against JAMB.

Details later…

