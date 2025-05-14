Kogi: FRSC warns commercial motorists against overloading

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has warned that it will not condone the overloading of vehicles, as this practice jeopardizes the lives of innocent Nigerians on the roads.

The new Sector Commander of the FRSC Kogi State Command, Mr. Kumar Tsukwam, made this statement during an interaction with journalists in his office in Lokoja.

This meeting took place as part of the activities marking the 8th United Nations Global Road Safety Week, which runs from May 12 to May 18, 2025.

Tsukwam emphasized that his office would collaborate with all transport unions and other key stakeholders in the state to ensure the corps achieves its objectives.

He pointed out that many accidents occur as a result of violations of road regulations.

“Ignorance is not an excuse in the eye of the law. Therefore under the global framework of action, we will to continue educating and sensitising road users so that we can achieve much for the state and Nigeria in general.

“There must be a clear departure from the way and manner motorists make use of the roads. Overloading of vehicles is an infringement on road regulations and we will not accept such act. FRSC Kogi state command is warning drivers especially commercial drivers who are fond of indulging on such act because of greed.

“My objective is to ensure road accidents reduces drastically. We will ensure that we applied the five pillars of road safety which include road safety management, safer road among others toward ensuring that the road task bestowed on us is achieved without hindrance” he stated.

He called on the road users in Kogi state to obey all road regulations to avoid unnecessary crashes that often claimed innocent lives.

