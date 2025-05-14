JAMB to review 2025 UTME results amid public outcry

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced plans to review the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results following widespread complaints from candidates, parents, and stakeholders.

A notice obtained by The PUNCH confirmed that the board will convene a review meeting on Thursday in Abuja, bringing together vice-chancellors, provosts, rectors, school principals, examiners, and technical experts to examine the examination process.

The meeting follows growing protests over results released last Friday, with many candidates alleging technical glitches and inconsistencies during the exams.

The statement reads, “In furtherance of the commitment of the board to earn public confidence in its processes, the management of the board has approved your participation to be part of the review panel constituted to appraise the conduct of the examination with the mandate to identify challenges, if any, and proffer relevant recommendations to prevent a recurrence.”

JAMB stated that the review will incur no cost to the board.

Recall Tribune Online reports that out of the 1.9 million candidates who sat for the 2025 UTME, over 1.5 million scored below 200 out of the maximum 400 marks, raising concerns across the education sector.

Only 12,414 candidates (0.63%) scored above 300, while 73,441 candidates (3.76%) scored between 250 and 299. A staggering 50.29% (983,187 candidates) scored between 160 and 199, the minimum threshold for admission in many institutions.

Meanwhile, JAMB’s spokesman, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, acknowledged the complaints, stating,“We are particularly concerned about the unusual complaints originating from a few states within the federation. We are currently scrutinising these complaints in detail to identify and rectify any potential technical issues.”

