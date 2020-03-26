[BREAKING] COVID-19: Bauchi records another positive case

Another person believed to have had contact with the Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, has been confirmed to have tested positive to the COVID-19 making it two confirmed cases.

While making the confirmation public during a press briefing, on Thursday, Commissioner of Health, Dr Aliyu Maigoro Mohammed, declared that the new confirmed case is a 62 years old friend to the governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, and had contact with him.

He also disclosed that so far 45 blood samples have been taken to Abuja for testing and 39 of the samples have been confirmed negative expressing confidence that the remaining cases too will come out negative.

Aliyu Maigoro, however, said that the two positive cases are presently doing well as they continue to receive adequate treatment from professionals in the field of medical care saying, “the governor is responding to treatment very fast and as at the time I am briefing you, he has not shown any symptom of the virus and we have no cause to fear.”

“The second case too has started receiving treatment and is in quarantine now, he is not displaying any symptoms of the infection, he has started treatment and doing pretty well,” he added.

The Commissioner assured that “We are on the trail of all those who have come in contact with the two confirmed cases in order to ensure that their samples were taken and tested to determine their status. We, therefore, appeal to anyone who might have had contact with the two to please come out for testing.”

He added that so far, the state government has procured some vital equipment and drugs needed for the treatment of the infection calling on people of the state not to panic as the situation is under control in the state.

Also speaking, Executive Chairman of Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency (BASPHCDA), Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, stressed the need for people to continue with Hygienic living and maintaining the social distancing practice of 2 meters in between each other.

Rilwanu Mohammed also assured that the state government has put everything in place in order to curtail the spread of the infection in the state calling however on the people not to stay for too long as soon as they noticed symptoms of the disease in anyone around them.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE