The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Abdullahi Sule as the winner of Saturday’s election in Nasarawa state.

Ishaya Tanko, the state collation officer and returning officer, made the declaration on Monday.

The APC candidate garnered a total of 347,209 votes to defeat his closest opponent David Ombugadu, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who got 283,016 votes.