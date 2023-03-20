Israel Arogbonlo

There is growing tension in the camp of APC and PDP in Adamawa, as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday issued a form to recompile the governorship election results for some areas in the Fufore Local Government Area (LGA) of the State.

This, according to Channels Television, comes after a crisis that erupted in the LGA where miscreants carted away some results.

Though the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa-Ari, while fielding questions from journalists, said the commission had no preferred candidate against speculations in some quarters, thugs, in the wee hours of Monday, went wild in the State capital, Yola, smashing cars and inflicting injuries on motorists and other passersby.

The youths who had expected that the APC governorship candidate in Adamawa State, Senator Aishatu Ahmed Binani would be declared governor-elect, had taken to the street after the failure of their expectation.

The thugs who had gone on celebration earlier in the evening, proclaiming that Binani had won the election, had become angry hours later, around midnight, and had turned against motorists and other residents who happened to run into them.

At the time of filing this report, Governor Umaru Fintiri of the PDP is in an early lead with 11 LGAs out of the 18 announced by INEC.

Results for Song, Michika and Fufore LGAs are still being expected in the keenly contested two-horse race.

