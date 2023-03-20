Kola Oyelere – Kano

The New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) governorship candidate, Abba Kabiru Yusuf has been declared the winner of the state governorship election.

The State Collation Officer, Prof. Ahmad Doko Ibrahim made the declaration this morning, saying Yusuf won 30 local government areas out of 44 LGAs, polling 1,019,602 votes.

Yusuf’s closest rival of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nasir Yusuf Gawuna polled 890,705 votes.

