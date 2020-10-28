BREAKING: After staff protest, UI suspends process of appointment of next VC

After hours of protest by non-academic staff unions of the University of Ibadan (UI) against the processes of appointing the next vice-chancellor of the university, chairman of the university council, Dr Joshua Waklek, at about 2pm on Wednesday, announced the suspension of the process.

While announcing the suspension to the non-academic staff who besieged council chambers, Waklek also promised to meet with the protesting staff on Friday to critically look into their demands.

He, however, said it will be the decision of the entire council to decide on eliminating one of the candidates as requested by the non-teaching staff.

Main entry and exit gates to the University of Ibadan has been shut for hours as members of the non-academic staff unions protested an alleged plan by the outgoing vice-chancellor, Professor Idowu Olayinka to impose one of the candidates, Professor Kayode Adebowale as the next vice-chancellor.

Members of the non-teaching staff led by chairman, UI SSANU, Mr Wale Akinremi and his NASU counterpart, Mr Malachy Etim have vowed not to suspend their protest until there is a formal letter annulling the process of appointing the next vice-chancellor.

