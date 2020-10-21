Wale Oke decries Lekki killings, says incident may end Nigeria

The national deputy president of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) and presiding bishop of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Ibadan, Dr Wale Oke, has expressed sadness over the Tuesday killing of non-violent youth protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos, saying it might be the one incident that will mark the end of the Nigeria nation.

The distraught cleric also cursed those behind the termination of the innocent souls.

Reacting on Wednesday on his Instagram page to the Tuesday tragedy where several protesters were killed and many injured in Lagos, Oke said the gory and sordid situation was uncalled for.

“I hope this is not the beginning of the end of the nation called Nigeria,” he warned.

Quoting from the book of 2 Samuel-1:19-20, Wale Oke lamented that the beauty of the nation, the youths, had been slain, and prayed that God would “step into the matter and judge all those who are behind it and spare none; from the Number One citizen to the last; whosoever has hands in it, judge them.”

He said: “As God, the righteous One, the King of the earth, the Lord of justice, spare none of them. Let the fire they have rained upon these children, that have taken many of them out of this world prematurely, be multiplied back upon them.

“I pray as your prophet, hear me oh God and avenge the blood of these young ones that have been killed and the ones that have been wounded.”

The cleric said the Muhammadu Buhari administration and its leaders should be held accountable for the blood of the youths shed.

“I am so sad to see our national flag soaked in the blood of our young ones, shed through the guns of the people we pay to protect them. Our national flag is soiled with the blood of our youth,” he lamented.

He also threatened that parents of the protesting youths might soon join them on the street.

“We are angry. You are killing our youths and as their parents and grandparents, we are ready to join them. If you like, kill all of us if that is what you want.”

Bishop Oke decried the inability of the government to contain the Boko Haram insurgency, the Fulani herdsmen killings, rape cases and other incidences of insecurity in the land.

He then charged the Federal Government to launch a powerful investigation into the Lekki killings, warning that those killed must not be buried in some hidden shallow graves.

“We want to know the General who ordered the troops in. We want to know whether this has the consent of the Commander-in-Chief. It is a very very sad day for Nigeria,” he lamented.