BREAKING: 160 Nigerians arrive Abuja from US

160 Nigerians stranded in the United States has arrived the country through the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

The evacuees who arrived 11 am this morning numbering 160 were flown into the country aboard an Ethiopian Airline, a Boeing 787 aircraft.

The returnees were screened with their temperature taken on arrival by officials of the Port health services and Subsequently given contact forms to fill.

The Abuja international airport manager, Alhaji Mahmoud Sanni said after their temperature was taken, the returnees on alighting from the plane were given testing kits by officials of the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC).

The returnees consist of children, mothers, fathers, family members, males and females.

After retrieving their luggage, the returnees were led into eight waiting buses provided to take them to the isolation centre.

