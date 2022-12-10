Breakfast and my health

I often skip breakfast because I often leave home too early for breakfast to be ready or to allow me to fast. However, I read somewhere that skipping breakfast is bad for one’s health. Is this true?

Maria (by SMS)

It has been confirmed that breakfast is important for a number of reasons, and one of the big ones is fiber intake. Breakfast eaters who ate more than 25 grams of fiber a day have been discovered to have a 21 percent lower risk of all-causes death than breakfast skippers did. In addition, some studies have shown that for every day of the week that you skip breakfast, your risk of diabetes grows. It is therefore important for you to take your breakfast every day.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE