BPE pledges smooth conclusion of health sector reform

Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Mr Alex Okoh, has pledged the determination of the bureau to ensure the smooth conclusion of the Health Sector Reform in the country.

Okoh made the pledge recently when the Rotary Club of Ibadan Onireke Neighbourhood honoured him with an award of excellence for his immense contributions to the reform and privatisation programme of the Federal Government and diligent services to the nation.

He said the bureau had been working on a comprehensive health sector reform programme for the last two years and that when completed it would bequeath a better and more efficient health sector in Nigeria that would curb maternal mortality, medical tourism and other challenges in the health sector.

In a statement, Amina Tukur Othman, Head, Public Communications said the director-general applauded the Rotary Club for the award and thanked it for its consistency in offering humanitarian services in Nigeria, adding that the Bureau was pleased with the activities of the club.

Earlier while presenting the award, the Charter President of the Rotary Club, Abuja, Adedotun Amori said the club was pleased with the BPE DG for his reform initiatives aimed at ensuring a better Nigeria for its citizens and humanity at large.

While reiterating the commitment of the club to continue to add value to humanity, the president urged the staff and management of the BPE to continue with the reform programme as many sectors of the Nigerian economy have been resuscitated because of the reform initiatives of the BPE.

